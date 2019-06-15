Safety nets erected around Malpe beach

Safety nets have been erected around Malpe beach to prevent tourists from entering the choppy waters.

The Malpe Beach Development Committee has erected the nets of about seven metre height around the beach. Also, red flags have been mounted on the nets cautioning visitors about the danger lurking in the rough waves.

Sudesh Shetty, a lease holder for developing the beach, said the tourists are also being alerted through public address systems. “The nets will be removed in the first week of September. If the sea is calm, then yellow flags will replace the red flags,” he said.