SC rejects Vinay Kulkarni's plea against CBI probe into 2016 murder case of BJP worker

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, questioning the validity of a CBI probe into the 2016 murder of a BJP worker in Dharwad.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha dismissed the petition by Kulkarni.

"We see no reason to interfere," the bench said.

Yogeshgouda Goudar, 26, a member of district Panchayat, was hacked to death on June 15, 2016, at his gym in Saptapur in Dharwad after being immobilised with chilli powder thrown on his face.

The victim's family members suspected the role of former Minister and Congress leader Kulkarni in the murder.

The B S Yediyurappa government had on September 6, 2019, ordered the CBI probe, within a couple of months of assuming charge.

The top court had earlier on February 21, 2020, stayed the Karnataka High Court's order of November 21, 2019, that suspended the probe by the central agency into the matter.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kulkarni, contended that the state government could not have issued the order for CBI probe when the trial was already complete. The decision would mean reinvestigation and retrial, resulting in negation of the petitioner's rights and violation of law, he added.

The counsel said the High Court had earlier rejected a plea for the CBI probe by the mother and the brother of the victim, which was affirmed by the top court.

Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, assisted by advocates Rajesh Inamdar and Sharangouda Patil also argued for Kulkarni.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for co-accused and maternal uncle of Kulkarni, Chandrashekhar Indi, said it would be a very very dangerous principle of law if the government was allowed to reopen cases.

The bench, however, said every criminal case depended on peculiar facts.

