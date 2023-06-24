Siddaramaiah junks ‘vaastu’, enters office through door facing south

Junking a Vaastu ‘fault’ that had kept the south-facing door in his office closed for many years, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah got it opened for a review meeting on Saturday.

When Siddaramaiah approached his office on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha for a review meeting on the implementation of Anna Bhagya scheme, he took note of a closed south-facing door and asked the officials why it was shut. Officials informed him that the door was shut as it was believed that it was not “Vaastu compliant”.

On getting to know this, he asked the officials to open the door and later entered the meeting through the door. Siddaramaiah, a borderline atheist, told officials that a healthy mind, clean conscience and a pro-people approach, along with good air and light in the room, was what was needed. He later exited the meeting through the same door to emphasise his stand against superstitions.