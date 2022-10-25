K'taka town tense as slain activist's kin get threats

Situation tense in Karnataka town after family of slain Bajrang Dal activist gets death threat

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly killed by a gang of Muslims in February this year

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 25 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 16:14 ist

Security has been beefed up at Seegehatti in Shivamogga on Tuesday after four bike-borne youths reportedly threatened to kill the family members of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was allegedly killed by a gang of Muslims in February this year. 

This seems to be an act of revenge after more than 15 activists of the Hindu outfit including Ashwini, sister of Harsha, reportedly damaged a car belonging to a man named Syed, parked in front of his house on October 22 evening, while they were taking out a rally as part of 'Savarkar Samrajya' programme. 

Police have booked an FIR against Ashwini and the activists. Meanwhile, Vijay, aged around 37 years, was brutally murdered in Jayanagar police station limits and Prakash, aged around 25, was attacked by a four-member gang on Tuesday morning. Police are investigating the cases. Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar told DH that Vijay was working in the accounts section of a hospital.

"We have CCTV footage which shows that assailants were known to the deceased. Police have initiated a  probe to find out the reason behind the murder," he said.

