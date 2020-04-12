Solar-powered vans to deliver fresh vegetables, fruits 

The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) has designed a vehicle that can use electricity and solar energy to carry fresh fruits and vegetables.

The objective of the vehicle is to ensure freshness of agricultural and horticultural produces at least for two days.

The IIHR’s Post Harvest Technology and Agricultural Engineering (PHTAE) designed the vehicle in 2018.

At present, these vehicles are used by Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Societies (Hopcoms) under Sujala scheme in Bengaluru, Gadag, Koppal, Mysuru, Bidar, Raichur, Tumakuru, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Chikkamagaluru districts.

These vehicles are playing an important role in delivering fresh fruits and vegetables to public during the time of lockdown.

Based on the state government’s instructions that the supply chain of fruits and vegetables should not be affected, the horticulture department and the Hopcoms have started procuring produces from farmers for sales to the public directly.

“The evaporating cooling technology in the vehicle keeps produces fresh, hygienic and dust-free,” says G Senthil Kumaran, Principal Scientist at the IIHR’s PHTAE division, says.

There is storage facility to keep leafy vegetables, fruits and vegetables. The trays have cooling chamber. The LED television facility in the rear part of the vehicles displays prices of produces.

The audio system in the vehicle helps announcement facility. The vehicle has computerised billing facility and an electronic weighing machine. The GPS-enabled vehicle has a battery that can be charged for emergency usage.

The solar panels on top of the vehicle helps control temperature. The technology enables to keep temperature required for produces to be fresh. The solar energy may be used for other purposes

“We may use the van to spread social messages and information to farming community,” he says.