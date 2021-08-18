SSLC repeat exams scheduled for September 27, 29

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the timetable for the SSLC supplementary examinations.
The examinations will be held on September 27 and 29 with the paper consisting of three subjects each day. On September 27, the examination will be held for Mathematics, Science and Social Science and on September 29, for language subjects.
