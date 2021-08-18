SSLC repeat exams scheduled for September 27, 29

SSLC repeat exams scheduled for September 27, 29

On September 27, the examination will be held for Mathematics, Science and Social Science and on September 29, for language subjects

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 01:24 ist
The examinations will be held on September 27 and 29 with the paper consisting of three subjects each day. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the timetable for the SSLC supplementary examinations.

The examinations will be held on September 27 and 29 with the paper consisting of three subjects each day. On September 27, the examination will be held for Mathematics, Science and Social Science and on September 29, for language subjects.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
SSLC exams
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

 