State breaches 200 mark, beefs up health infra

Karnataka breached the 200 mark in the number of Covid-19 cases it reported, on Friday. The tally has reached 207. Two more patients have been admitted to the intensive care unit - P108-K and P195.

P108-K is one of the six transit passengers from Kerala who landed in the airports of Karnataka and are being treated here. P108-K arrived in the city through Abu Dhabi from Germany on March 21. Since he was a category B patient, he was quarantined upon arrival. This category includes passengers who are above 60 years of age and have co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, and have to be sent to a quarantine facility.

P195 is a 66-year-old man suffering from severe acute respiratory infection who returned from Manipur on March 12.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s analysis of the total positive cases of 71 in Bengaluru and their source of transmission, 65% (46) have a travel history, 7% (5 cases) are Tablighi Jamaat attendees, two (3%) have a travel history and are a primary contact and 25% (18) are primary contacts.

In a bid to beef up the health infrastructure in the state in view of the spiralling cases, the health department has issued a circular to convert 50% of the urban primary health centres to fever clinics. The Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) has issued a circular to all districts to identify alternative hospitals in their respective districts to facilitate treatment of patients for all non- Covid-19 health requirements. SAST shall provisionally empanel the hospitals that are identified by the Deputy Commissioners.

On Thursday, the government had already notified 14 district government hospitals with 5,665 beds, 801 ICU beds, and 372 ventilators for Covid-19 patients in Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Davanagere, Yadgir, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada, and Vijayapura. The ones in Tumakuru and Chitradurga are being developed.

Out of the 10 cases reported on Friday, two are from BBMP limits, five from Mysuru, one from Kalaburagi and two from Bengaluru Rural. The number of recovered patients went up to 34 on Friday with four more patients being discharged.

Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru has been added to the list of private labs that have been approved for Covid-19 testing in Karnataka. Now, there are five private labs and 10 government labs for testing.