Strengthen Lokayukta with adequate resources: MLCs

While the state government tabled the Karnataka Lokayukta (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, in the Legislative Council on Thursday, seeking to fix a time limit for investigating complaints, MLCs urged the government to strengthen the anti-corruption watchdog.

The Lokayukta needed more staff and the government had to ensure there were no corrupt officials heading it, the legislators said.

As per the amendment, all preliminary inquiries by the Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta have to be conducted within 90 days of receiving a complaint while minor investigations have to be completed within six months. If the officials exceed this time limit, they need to given a written explanation, seeking more time.

While welcoming the government's move, Congress MLC P R Ramesh recalled how a complaint he filed 10 years ago had not been addressed to this day. "There is a huge delay in addressing the complaints," he said. He was joined by his party colleague Vasanth Kumar who said he'd registered a complaint in 2013 and was still waiting for it to be resolved.

The MLCs were joined by the others who asked the government to either strengthen the Lokayukta with appropriate infrastructure or to dissolve it. MLC K Govindaraju urged the government to appoint more staff.

"You came to power promising rejuvenation of the Lokayukta. It's been a year since this assurance and instead of acting on your word, you are making only minor changes with this amendment," added Marithibbe Gowda.

Responding to their concerns, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy assured to strengthen the anti-corruption body. "Two district judges and supporting staff have already been appointed," he said. The Bill was passed by the Council.