Sub-registrar offices generate Rs 4 cr revenue

As many as 1,243 properties were registered by the Stamps & Registration Department, generating a revenue of neatrly Rs 4 crore, after government reopened sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru Urban and other major districts of the state.

While the department collected Rs 10 lakh as stamp duty and registration charges in different parts of the state on Friday, the figure increased to around Rs 3.92 crore on Wednesday when sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru and Mysuru opened.

During the day, 41 sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru were operational with strict social distancing measures in place.

"Though the number of registrations was far lesser than normal, we are expecting the number to increase after May 3, if lockdown is lifted," an official said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that people had to apply for appointments at sub-registrar offices online, where token numbers are issued. "Only one person is allowed every half-an-hour. This is the reason for fewer registrations," he said.

According to budget estimates, Stamps & Registration Department is expected to mop up Rs 12,655 crore, or around Rs 40 crore per working day.