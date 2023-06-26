Technical panel to study B'luru-Mysuru expressway

The state government is planning to constitute a technical committee to look into lapses on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, who is also in charge of the Mandya district, chaired a meeting with highway authorities in the wake of allegations that the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway was unscientific leading to accidents.

The minister said 43 accidents have been reported so far causing 45 deaths. "Given that it's a highway, the number of accidents should have reduced. But the number has gone up," Chaluvarayaswamy said.

The minister added that a technical committee will be constituted after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gives his approval.

Chaluvarayaswamy said the technical committee would study lapses in constructing the expressway, land acquisition, disbursement of compensation and toll collection.

Underlining the lack of emergency services along the expressway, the minister said: "There are no ambulances, cranes and trauma centres. There are many such issues and we have asked not to collect toll at Srirangapatna until all such issues are addressed."

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway is better than the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, the minister said.

Chaluvarayaswamy also said five skywalks were coming up near Mandya and a few more will be constructed. "We have asked the authorities to construct a footpath by giving entry-exit options at Mandya, Maddur and Srirangapatna," he said.