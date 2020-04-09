Three family members of Markaz returnee test positive for coronavirus in Belagavi

Father, mother, and brother of COVID-19 positive patient admitted to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for treatment, have tested positive for the virus on Thursday (April 9). A total of 10 persons from the district have tested positive until now.

Patient No 128 aged 20 years from Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi taluk who had attended a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi from March 13 to 18, had tested positive on April 3 and has been admitted in the designated hospital for treatment.

His father identified as Patient No 182 aged 50 years, mother identified as Patient No 192 aged 40 years and brother identified as Patient No 193 aged 22 years who had come in his contact tested positive in the results made known on Thursday. They have been admitted to the designated hospital for treatment.

Earlier 7 had tested positive with containment zone and buffer zones being marked to prevent movement of people from the area at Camp in Belagavi, Hirebagewadi and Belagundi villages in Belagavi taluk and Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk. The number of positive patients for COVID-19 increased to 10 with Patient No 182, 192 and 193 tested positive.