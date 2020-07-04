Three more succumb to Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Three more Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in Dakshina Kannada, thus taking the tally to 22.

A retired teacher from Sullia, who was suffering breathlessness died en route to the hospital. The throat swab collected from her tested positive for Covid-19.

A 65-year-old woman from Kuloor and a 67-year-old man from Kodikkal in Mangaluru too were suffering from breathlessness and died en route to the hospital. The throat swab samples of both the patients tested positive for Covid-19, said sources in district administration.

“All three died en route to the hospital for treatment. The throat swabs of all three tested positive. The last rites will be performed as per the guidelines of the government,” said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.