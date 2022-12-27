TMC, political analyst file complaint against Pragya Thakur for 'hate speech'

The Trinamool Congress and a political analyst have filed complaints against firebrand BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for allegedly making "hate speech" in Shivamogga recently while attending a convention organised by a pro-Hindu outfit.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale and Tehseen Poonawalla, whose Twitter bio described him as a Venture Capitalist and political analyst and consultant, filed the plaints against Thakur with Shivamogga MP GK Mithun Kumar, the two said in separate tweets.

"Filed a complaint this morning with Karnataka Police & SP, Shivamogga regarding the communal hate speech made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Sun 25th December," Gokahle wrote on the microblogging site. He wanted the police to file an FIR "immediately."

In his complaint, Gokhale alleged Thakur's comments made at the event on Sunday "were designed" to incite communal disturbance between different religious communities and create ill-will between different communities on grounds of religion.

Poonawalla, in his complaint, accused Thakur of making "a highly blasphemous and derogatory speech against the minority community" at the convention.

He said the Shivamogga SP had assured him of action. "His office later called me up and confirmed receiving my complaint on the official handle!," he tweeted.

BJP Member of Parliament from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Thakur had said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity, even as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

At the Shivamogga event, she also called on the community to at least keep the knives in their homes sharp, as everyone has the right to protect themselves.

Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumar said no FIR has been registered against Thakur so far.

Speaking to PTI, he said, "We have received complaints from Gokhale and Tehseen Poonawalla through mail, we have asked to appear before the jurisdictional police officer. First thing we have to verify the authenticity of the mail and the person sending it." Further citing court judgement, he said, "to do an inquiry or to get it (case) registered the appearance is quite essential. So we have communicated the same through mail. Based on the complaint and statement given during the appearance, we will be taking legal action as per that."