Two Mumbai returnees test positive in Mandya

The Covid-19 cases linked to Mumbai continue to swell in Mandya district. A pregnant woman among two from K R Pet, with travel history to Mumbai, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday.

Patients 637 and 638, aged 20 and 19 respectively, had only returned to Jaginakere in KR Pet taluk last week. While Patient 637 is a seven month pregnant, P-638 is an engineering student.

Patient 637, a resident of Santacruz in Mumbai, had left for her native along with her husband on April 23. They crossed over to Karnataka without any difficulty as the woman had Thayi card issued to pregnant women by Maharashtra government. The 19 year-old girl (P-638) had travelled along with the couple.

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said, the women tested positive for the Covid-19 during a screening of the migrants.

With this, the number of positive cases has gone up to 28 in Mandya district. With seven patients being discharged post recovery, the district has 21 active cases as on May 4.