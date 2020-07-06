Two superspreader events prompt govt to ban weddings in Bagalkot

The district administration on Monday banned wedding functions at public places. This decision follows after more than 60 people in the district have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending two weddings in a span of 3 weeks.

As many as 12 members of an Ilkal family have been admitted to Bagalkot Covid hospital late on Sunday night after their throat swab samples returned positive for the virus.

They are believed to have contracted the virus from a man from Siruguppa, Ballari district, who'd attended the wedding in Ilkal recently. Days later, the Siruguppa man succumbed to the virus.

The taluk administration has initiated efforts to track the contacts. So far, 42 contacts have been quarantined. Hundreds of people had attended the wedding, it is said. The district administration had instructed the officials to lodge a complaint against the concerned over violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

More than 30 people of a marriage party, including the groom, had contracted the virus late last month. The wedding of an excise department staffer in Haveri, had taken place at Bagalkot on June 12 and reception at his native Kaladagi.

The groom tested positive on June 17 while those who attended the functions tested positive subsequently. The groom and his family had been booked under the Disaster Management Act 2005 for violating the Covid-19 rules.

The district also saw 15 people, mostly women, contracted the Covid-19 after attending a baby shower in Badami taluk, and 20 people who had taken part in a funeral in Bagalkot test positive.

Ban holds good for K'buragi too

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases linked to the weddings and other public functions, District Minister Govind Karjol wrote to the district administration of Bagalkot and Kalaburagi to ban weddings at public places in both the districts.

Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner Capt K Rajendra told reporters, "Marriages at public places and other public functions have been banned. However, weddings can be solemnised at Revenue department registrar's office till further notice. Only 20 people will be allowed for funerals."