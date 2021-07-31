Vaccinated? Travellers from Kerala, Maharashtra still need RT-PCR test report to enter Karnataka

In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has made it mandatory for travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to produce a negative RT-PCR test report irrespective of their vaccination status.

The RT-PCR test report should not be older than 72 hours, Additional Chief Secretary Health Jawaid Akhtar, Karnataka, said in an order.

The order is applicable to all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal transport.

As per the order, airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

Welcome the decision of Chief Minister @BSBommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border. Kerala recording more than 20k cases for four days in a row is alarming. We have stop cross border transmissions at any cost. #Kerala #Karnataka #CovidIsNotOver #COVID19 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) July 31, 2021

For all the passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala -- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysore -- and Maharashtra -- Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar -- shall establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirement.

"lt's mandatory for students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and possess the negative test report," said the government in the order.

The passenger's swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address, etc. duly verified with his lD card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the state protocol.

Constitutional functionaries and health care professionals, children below two years of age, and those in dire emergency situation (death in the family, medical treatment etc.) will be exempted from submitting a negative RT-PCR certificate.