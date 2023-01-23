Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman dead at 74

Lakshman had acted in more than 200 Kannada films as a senior artiste and made his mark as an actor in various shades of characters

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 23 2023, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 14:14 ist
Actor Lakshman. Credit: Twitter/MNVGowda

Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman passed away on Monday following a heart attack at his residence in Bengaluru.

The 74-year-old Lakshman complained of heart pain and was taken to the hospital on Sunday night. Later, he was brought back after ECG tests. However, Lakshman died after a massive heart attack in the wee hours of Monday.

His body is kept at his residence for antim darshan. Lakshman had acted in more than 200 Kannada films as a senior artiste and made his mark as an actor in various shades of characters.

Lakshman had acted with all the top actors of the Kannada film industry including the late Dr Rajkumar, the late Ambareesh, the late Vishnuvardhan, the late Shankar Nag and others

