Violation of CT scan fee cap will invite action: Sudhakar

The state government has stepped in to regulate the CT scan and digital x-ray rates following the complaints against the exorbitant fees being charged by the private hospitals and that the licence of lab/hospitals will be cancelled if they found violating the fee cap, warned Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sudhakar said, no diagnostic centre or hospital should charge more than Rs 1,500 for CT scan and Rs 250 for digital x-ray.

Replying to a query lockdown talk, the minister said, “Covid curfew could not be implemented effectively. The state is witnessing a rapid surge in Covid numbers. We have to take tough measures to break the chain.”

There is a need to impose a 14-day lockdown in the state. There are examples of a few countries clamping lockdown for two months. The chief minister will take a decision keeping in mind the life and livelihood, he added.