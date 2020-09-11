Wake up, BSY, Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the B S Yediyurappa administration of having become complacent in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“State government is under the assumption that the pandemic has ended. They have to wake up from slumber & solve health infra issues,” Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets branded as #WakeUpBSY.

“Asymptomatic patients may not be getting admitted to Covid centres & that doesn't mean the number of those who need critical care has reduced,” he pointed out.

The Congress leader said the state’s health infrastructure was in shambles. “Many people are frantically looking for ventilators for their dear ones but there is no help from BBMP or the Health Department,” he said, asking Yediyurappa to release daily bulletins on health infrastructure.

Urging Yediyurappa to review the situation, Siddaramaiah said private hospitals were denying admissions to patients. “They are giving preference to those who have money & sending back poor people,” he said, adding that the government was “somewhat” responding when the media highlighted Covid-19 issues. “But now, the government feels that its inefficiency is invisible."