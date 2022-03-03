We walked 30 km, 200 still in Ukraine's Kharkiv, students tell Bommai

‘We walked 30 km, 200 students still in Kharkiv’

Shruthi H M Sastry
  • Mar 03 2022, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 17:33 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday was told that some 200 students from Karnataka are still in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city that is under Russian assault. 

Bommai had a phone conversation with some Karnataka students who are in Ukraine. The students said they walked 30 km from Kharkiv and were safe for now. However, they told the CM that some 200 students are in Kharkiv. 

The Indian Embassy had on Wednesday asked all Indians to leave Kharkiv immediately. 

Bengaluru student Gagan Gowda was among the students who interacted with Bommai, according to an official release. 

Bommai assured the students that the state government is making all efforts to bring them back safely to India. The government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, he told them. 

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer for the Ukraine situation, said 149 students have returned from the eastern European nation so far under Operation Ganga, India’s evacuation effort. 

Ukraine
Russia
India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News

