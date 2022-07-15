Website, DBT for Kashi Yatra scheme launched

As many as 30,000 pilgrims to Kashi will receive Rs 5,000 as financial assistance, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said on Thursday.

She was speaking at an event held to launch direct benefit transfer of benefits for devotees and a portal for registration under the scheme. Jolle said Rs 15 crore was allocated in the budget for the purpose.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who launched the portal, said the number of devotees visiting Kashi had increased.

To claim financial assistance, devotees who complete the Kashi pilgrimage should upload the necessary documents on itms.kar.nic.in and sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in