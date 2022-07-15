Website, DBT for Kashi Yatra scheme launched

Website, DBT for Kashi Yatra scheme launched

Jolle said Rs 15 crore was allocated in the budget for the purpose

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 04:04 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai launches the subsidy scheme for the pilgrims who are going for the Kashi Yatra on behalf of the Karnataka Muzrai Department. Credit: IANS Photo

As many as 30,000 pilgrims to Kashi will receive Rs 5,000 as financial assistance, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said on Thursday.

She was speaking at an event held to launch direct benefit transfer of benefits for devotees and a portal for registration under the scheme. Jolle said Rs 15 crore was allocated in the budget for the purpose. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who launched the portal, said the number of devotees visiting Kashi had increased.

To claim financial assistance, devotees who complete the Kashi pilgrimage should upload the necessary documents on itms.kar.nic.in and sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kashi
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
shashikala jolle
Muzrai Department
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Kerala becomes first state to have own internet service

Kerala becomes first state to have own internet service

Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

Webb begins hunt for first stars and habitable worlds

Webb begins hunt for first stars and habitable worlds

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

 