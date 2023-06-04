Will rectify mistakes in Kannada books: K'tak Minister

Will rectify mistakes in Kannada, Social Studies textbooks: K'taka Education Minister

The textbook revision will be made under the guidance of the chief minister, he told reporters here

DHNS 
DHNS , Sirsi (Uttara Kannada),
  Jun 04 2023, 22:58 ist
  updated: Jun 05 2023, 01:28 ist
Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa:

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Sunday said that the government will withdraw the misleading portion from Kannada and Social Studies textbooks.

Misleading information in Kannada and Social Studies textbooks will be rectified and the revised textbooks will be made available in the next 10 days. The textbook revision will be made under the guidance of the chief minister, he told reporters here.

"The state has nearly 1.2 crore children while there are only a tad over three lakh teachers. The government will take steps to address the lopsided student-teacher ratio in the government schools. As an immediate measure, the officials have been directed to appoint 8,500 guest teachers this year," the minister said.  

