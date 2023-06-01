NCERT drops chapters on periodic table, democracy from class 10 books

No periodic table, democracy chapters in NCERT class 10

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk,
  Jun 01 2023, 16:49 ist
  updated: Jun 01 2023, 17:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Full chapters related to the periodic classification of elements, democracy, political parties, and challenges to democracy have been dropped from NCERT class 10 textbooks to "reduce the content load on students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic".

More to follow...

NCERT
India News

