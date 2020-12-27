Wistron riots: Karnataka govt to hold talks this week

The government will hold a meeting with the representatives of Wistron in connection with the last week's riots at the iPhone plant at Naraspura in Kolar.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the factory premises on Sunday, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said that it was not correct to blame workers or the company for the riot.

The management of Wistron has admitted something went wrong. But it is not possible to initiate action against the company immediately. Steps have been taken to ensure production resumes in the factory, Hebbar added.