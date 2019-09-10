Withheld first-year med students results to be released

The state government has decided to release the results of 212 first-year MBBS students which were withheld following alleged seat blocking case reported during 2018-19 admissions.

At a meeting chaired by the principal secretary to the department of medical education, it was decided to release the results immediately. Rakesh Singh, principal secretary to the department said, “We have decided to release the results of 212 students immediately.”

But Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is yet to receive communication about the decision. Dr Sachidanand vice-chancellor RGUHS said that the varsity had not been intimated of the decision yet. However, the department has not taken any decision about the rest of the issues including alleged seat blocking.

In the academic year 2018-19 suspected seat blocking was reported where 212 meritorious students cancelled/ surrendered their seats after Mop Up round directly to the colleges. And colleges admitted new candidates to these vacant seats (admissions against cancellation), but RGUHS raised objection while allowing them to appear for first-year MBBS examination as the admissions were not approved by bodies concerned and also the government.