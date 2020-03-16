Writer, journalist, activist, Patil Puttappa dead

Writer, journalist and Kannada activist Patil Puttappa passed away at Hubballi on Monday night. He was 99.

He is survived by son Ashok and two daughters Manjula and Shailaja.

He was admitted at Karnataka Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) for old age complications. A team of doctors conducted a successful surgery and removed blood clots in the brain about two weeks ago.

Popularly known as PaPu in literary circles, he played versatile roles in public for about 8 decades.

He was born on January 14, 1921 at Kurabagond village, Haveri taluk, Dharwad district. He completed primary and secondary education at Halageri, Byadagi and Haveri and higher education at Dharwad and Belagavi.

While studying at Karnatak College, Dharwad, in 1942, he was rusticated for participating in freedom movement. He obtained a degree in Law in 1954 in Belagavi and master’s degree in Journalism from California State University in 1949.

In 1930, he picketed liquor outlets as part of freedom movement. As a volunteer for Mahatma Gandhi’s visit in 1934, he caught Gandhi’s attention. He campaigned for the Congress party in elections in 1937.

He was in the forefront of the agitation demanding the unification of Karnataka in the late 1940s and 1950s. For a record period of 50 years since the inception of Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangh in 1967, he served as its president.

He was a member of Rajyasabha for two terms between 1962 and 1974. He drew the attention of entire Karnataka by providing leadership to Gokak movement in 1982.

Due to his efforts, the government medical college in Hubballi was named as Karnatak Medical College (KMC) in 1958. He served as the president of the Kannada Watchdog Committee in 1985. He was President of the 70th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, Belagavi, in 2003. He brought out handwritten periodical ‘Namma Nadu’ in 1936 while in college in Haveri.

He contributed to The Free Press Journal and The Bombay Chronicle stressing the need for Karnataka’s unification while practising law in Bombay. He edited weekly magazine ‘Vishala Karnataka’ and ‘Navayuga’ in 1953.

He launched ‘Prapancha’ on March 10, 1954 and brought out the first digest in Kannada ‘Sangama’ in August 1956. He launched ‘Vishwavani’ daily newspaper on August 31, 1959. He was the recipient of the Rajyotsava award, TSR award, Nadoja award, Basavashree award, Nrupatunga Award among other awards.

The KUD presented him a honorary D Litt degree. Patil Puttappa, the author of over 50 books, tied the knot with Indumathi on November 11, 1945.