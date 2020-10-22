Yet to discuss free Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka: K Sudhakar

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said the state government was yet to discuss providing Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to citizens.

“We still haven't discussed this,” Sudhakar told DH. “We will take a decision after discussing it with the chief minister."

The BJP, which is in power in Karnataka, has promised free vaccines in the poll-bound state of Bihar. Karnataka’s neighbour Tamil Nadu has also announced free vaccines to its people.

Sudhakar anticipates the vaccine to arrive as early as January next year and the government is preparing for that.

“The Centre will spearhead the distribution of the vaccine. Karnataka’s health system network is robust with PHCs and anganwadis. We will ensure proper distribution to all villages and that every citizen,” Sudhakar told DH in an interview earlier this month.

A crucial meeting has been convened in Bengaluru next week to discuss how the vaccine should be administered within Karnataka.

The Centre, on September 10, wrote to Karnataka to identify under-repair equipment at its vaccine stores across the state so as to ready cold chain capacity for storing Covid-19 vaccines in the future.