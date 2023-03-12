Young, aspirational India taking off under BJP govts: PM Modi

Fulfilling the aspirations of young India is the key focus of the BJP governments at the Centre and the states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

States with BJP governments have seen a big leap on the economic and social fronts, coupled as they are with the party’s government at the Centre. Karnataka is no different and is reaping the benefits of the ‘double-engine’ dispensation, he said.

The prime minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Dharwad at Mummigatti, built at a cost of Rs 850 crore.

There was an urgent need to open institutions of national importance, but the previous government kept on delaying the projects, he said.

The priorities of this government are providing quality education, ensuring women’s empowerment and boosting the economy.

Accordingly, new IITs are being set up, branches of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are being opened and more medical colleges are taking shape, he said.

“This government wants to set up a medical college in every district and is working in that direction,” the PM said.

India is shaping as the biggest digital economy in the world and the pursuit of enhancing digital transactions to make people’s life easy will continue, he asserted.

Modi said no efforts will be spared to strengthen technological advancement. Upgrading infrastructure, connectivity and transportation will be a prime priority of the government and it was working in that direction.

Placing before the people the ‘development report card’ of the last nine years, he said, under PM Sadak Yojana, road development had gained momentum, over 250 new medical colleges had been started and toilets had been constructed in the remotest of villages.

Houses had been constructed for the shelterless and they had been provided water tap connections at their doorsteps, besides ensuring electricity and gas connections to each household, the PM said.

Noting that Karnataka had been doing well on the economic front, Modi promised the state all necessary assistance from the Centre.

“Dharwad has a unique place on India’s map and its heritage has been enriched by writers, musicians, artistes, academicians, freedom fighters and the trademark ‘Dharwad pedha,” the PM said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, in his welcome address, said because of Modi’s visionary leadership, the country was seeing several projects being implemented for long-term benefits. Dharwad is lucky to be one of the beneficiaries, he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM Jagadish Shettar, ministers, Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti and others were present.

During his speech, Modi referred to the recently opened airport in Shivamogga as ‘Kuvempu airport.’