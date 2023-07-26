Zero tolerance to laxity in taking steps to avert rain damages: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said rains were expected to lash the state for one more week while warning officials that he would not tolerate any laxity in taking precautionary measures to avert rain-related damages.

Siddaramaiah said this at a meeting to review the rain situation.

"As per the weather forecast, more rainfall is expected on Thursday and Friday. For the next one week, too, we expect more rainfall as per forecast," Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka faced a 56 per cent rainfall deficit in the month of June, which Siddaramaiah said affected agricultural activities, including sowing operations.

"But in July, against the normal rainfall of 228 mm, the state has received 313 mm rainfall, a 37 per cent excess," he said, adding that sowing operations are at 80% now.

Four districts have seen excess rainfall - Udupi, Mangaluru, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu - whereas the downpour has been normal in 21 districts.

"In six districts such as Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Ramanagar, there's a rain deficit," he said.

At the review meeting, Siddaramaiah said officials would already know the repair requirements of anganwadis, school buildings and hospitals.

"There's enough money available for repair. Still, why isn't action taken? It's not at all possible to tolerate such laxity," Siddaramaiah told deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat chief executive officers.

Siddaramaiah said he has asked officials to take precautions "everywhere" so that loss of lives and other damages can be minimised.

No loan recovery

"I have also said that loans should not be recovered from farmers during this period. Private lenders levying hefty interests will face action," he said.

Since June 1, as many as 38 people have been killed due to extreme weather events.

Siddaramaiah said their families have been paid an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each. Another 35 people have been injured. He said 57 homes have been completely destroyed, 208 homes severely damaged and 2,862 homes partially affected. So far, 105 livestock have been killed due to heavy rains.

The chief minister said all reservoirs in the Cauvery and Krishna river basis are "almost full". In one week, reservoir inflows have been 227 tmc, he added.

Siddaramaiah is likely to start touring rain-hit Mangaluru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts on July 31.