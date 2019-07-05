Train service resumes

The train service on Sakaleshpur-Subramanya Ghat Section, which was disrupted on Thursday due to landslides between Yedakumari and Sirivagilu stations, has been restored.

Nearly 300 cubic metres of soil had fallen on the tracks owing to incessant rain in the area and disrupted the train service between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

With the clearing of the tracks, all passenger train services on the section has resumed, a press release from South Western Railway stated.

The SWR had undertaken certain preventive measures, including rock-netting and other measures to prevent landsides in the Ghat section. However, heavy rain on Thursday (160 mm in the region) ended up in triggering landslide, the railway officials said.