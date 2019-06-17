Tumakuru-Gubbi double line opened for traffic

The South Western Railway has commissioned the 18-km second railway line between Tumakuru and Gubbi, which will help smooth running of trains on the Arsikere route.

In a release, SWR said it was the second completed section of the Arsikere-Tumakuru (96 km) doubling project sanctioned in 2015-16. The total project cost, estimated at Rs 578 crore, is fully borne by the Railways.

The Tumakuru-Gubbi section includes 28 minor bridges, three major bridges and two road-under-brige and has been completed at a cost of 108 crore. Last November, the Railways had completed Arsikere-Karadi section of the project and the department plans to commission the full route in 2020-21.

The Tumakuru-Gubbi section has three stations - Heggere (Halt), Mallasandra and Gubbi. The Railways has also extended platform number 1 at Mallasandra and provided additional basic facilities such as toilet and drinking water.