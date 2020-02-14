Two-day special session on Constitution: Speaker

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri announced Friday that the Budget session will start with a two-day discussion on the Constitution on March 2 and 3, which could give ammunition to the Opposition to target the ruling BJP.

“On March 2 and 3, a special discussion on the Constitution has been scheduled in the backdrop of the 70th year of the adoption of the Indian Constitution,” Kageri told reporters. The Speaker said he held discussions with senior legislators about this. “The two-day discussion will focus on the intent and speciality of the Constitution, so that the legislators understand it even better,” he said.

This could, however, turn into a slugfest with the Opposition Congress and JD(S) accusing the BJP government, both at the Centre and the state, of taking decisions they say are ‘unconstitutional’.

Kageri did not comment on apprehensions that the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) could engulf the discussion on the Constitution. “I’m confident members will rise above party politics for a meaningful discussion on the Constitution,” Kageri said.

Asked if the legislature will adopt a resolution like other states have done on the CAA, Kageri was quick to say that no such thing will be done.

The upcoming session of legislature will have two parts - the first one starts February 17 with Governor Vajubhai R Vala addressing both houses and ends February 21. The legislature will resume on March 2 and continue till March 31. The 2020-21 Budget will be tabled on March 5.

Six Bills will be tabled during the session, including an amendment to the Lokayukta Act to allow the incumbent Lokayukta to recuse from looking into a case that involves conflict of interest.