UGC approves 39 new programmes of KSOU

The University Grants Commission-Distance Education Bureau has approved as many as 39 new programmes/courses of the Karnataka State Open University. Also, approval process for 13 online courses us in the final stages.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halse said that the new courses approved include Bachelors in Business Administration, Commerce, Library and Information Sciences, Social Work, Arts, Computer Applications; Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Information Technology and Bachelor of Science.

The postgraduation programmes which have secured the UGC nod include Master of Business Administration, Library and Information Sciences, Computer Applications, Commerce, Social Work; Master of Arts in Education, Ancient History and Archeology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sociology, Public Administration, Political Science, Economics, History, Telugu, Hindi, English, Kannada; Master of Science in Food and Nutrition, Zoology, Information Technology, Psychology, Physics, Mathematics, Environmental Science, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Geography, Botany and Microbiology.

The new online programmes to be launched include Bachelor of Arts, Commerce, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology; Master of Arts in Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Economics, Master of Business Administration, Master of Commerce; Master of Science in Computer Science, Information Technology and Mathematics.