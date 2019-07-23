Uncertainty on Kumar’s continuation as Speaker

  • Jul 23 2019, 23:22pm ist
Kumar was under tremendous pressure to put the trust motion to vote. (DH File Photo)

There is uncertainty on K R Ramesh Kumar continuing as Assembly Speaker, especially after he himself expressed doubt on Tuesday. 

“I don’t know if I’ll continue in this post,” Kumar said in the Assembly. “I’m carrying a resignation letter in my pocket just in case something goes wrong,” he said, and handed out the letter to the Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa. 

Kumar was under tremendous pressure to put the trust motion to vote. 

It is speculated that the new BJP government may be looking to replace Kumar as the Speaker. 

 

