Use of intel dept for church survey illegal: K J George

Congress leader and former home minister K J George said on Monday that it was illegal to use the intelligence department for surveying the churches in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference along with the Archbishop of Bengaluru, George said the ground for such a survey has to be some anti-social or anti-national activity.

“The use of the intelligence department is illegal as no such ground has been established,” he said.

He said the Intelligence department has a purpose: it has to gather information to help stop terrorist and anti-national activity and report it to the chief minister. Then, action is taken. “There is no law supporting such a survey. How can the police call a priest and ask all the questions (in the survey)? There is no law that backs such an action,” he said.

He noted that the bill was announced following allegations by MLA Goolihatti Shekhar that his mother was forcibly converted. “Existing law already has provisions which allow him to file a police complaint against such a conversion. But the government’s move to push for an anti-conversion bill that targets Christian community will only give rise to moral policing. We already saw such indications in the incident in Hubballi,” he said.

Congress leader Margaret Alva, said the fear of Christian population increasing rapidly through conversion was misplaced. “The British were here for over 200 years, the Dutch and French came. But the population of the Christians has never gone beyond 3%. Where is the largescale conversion,” she asked.

The Christian community has always stood for justice, service and education of the people. “We have opened schools, colleges, hospitals, orphanages, old-age homes. We have worked with the tribals. Why was Father Stan (Swamy) picked up? Because he became the voice of the exploited tribals whose land was being taken away by big business houses,” she said.