Utilise digital mode of education: Modi to students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said digital education is essential for the present situation and suggested the students to take it as a source of information.

The PM was virtually answering the query of M B Tarun of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mysuru, during the fifth edition of 'Parikshe Pe Charcha' programme with the PM. Tarun asked how to overcome distractions during online classes.

In his reply, the PM said offline or online don't matter but the mind matters. In many cases of offline classes, the students present in the class physically but absent mentally. One should consider online as an additional source of information and utilise it.

“We need to upgrade and accept changes. Technology is not a bane and must be utilised effectively. In olden days, there was no textual materials and there were limited resources. Now, a good number of resources are available," Modi said.

Apart from offline and online education, the students should also focus on ‘inner lines’ to know about themselves. It helps the students to focus on their studies and bring clarity in life, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: