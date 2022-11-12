Drug peddling suspect dies in police custody, case to be handed over to CID

Drug suspect dies in police custody, CID to get case

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Nov 12 2022, 05:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 05:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A drug peddling suspect from Belladbagewadi village in Hukkeri taluk died in police custody on Friday evening. However, city police stated that he died due to health problems.

Basangouda Irangouda Patil (45), the suspect, was being brought into custody by Belagavi rural police under the provisions of NDPA Act for inquiry.

Patil complained of health problems near Kakati village and was provided treatment. After his health improved, he was brought to the police station for inquiry.

During interrogation at the police station, Patil again complained of health problems and was admitted at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for treatment wherein he died after more than a hour.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi said that a complaint from the wife of deceased would be entertained and the case would be handed over to CID for further investigation.

Drugs
Belagavi
CID
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Crime

