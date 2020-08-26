Former Mayor of Belagavi Sidddangouda Patil passes away

Former Mayor of Belagavi Sidddangouda Patil passed away at his residence here on Wednesday, family sources said.

He was 87. Patil was suffering from old age-related ailments.

He is survived by wife and an adopted son, the sources said. His last rites would be performed in his native village of Mallapur in Belagavi, they said.

Patil was first elected to the Belagavi municipal corporation in 1984 and became the first Kannada-speaking Mayor of the city.

An ardent lover of Kannada, he had been participating in the Kannada movement since 1956, his close associates said.

They said he was also the director of DCC Bank and the president of Consumer Redressal Forum.

