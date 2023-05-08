Girl emerges SSLC topper vaulting over hurdles of poverty

"My father passed away a year ago and the family was left in trauma with no way to go. Meagre wage of Rs 5,000 earned by my mother could hardly meet the educational needs of my younger brother and me. Hence, a thought had come to me to give up schooling when I was in Class 9. But, my Mother persisted that I continue my education and supported me. Today, I have topped in SSLC examination in the state,” said Anupama Srishial Hireholi.

A student of Kumareshwar English Medium School in Savadatti, Anupama, who has scored 625 marks, shares first rank with three other students in the state. SSLC examination results were announced on Monday.

Hireholi's family is poverty-stricken and resides in Savadatti town in the district. Mother Rajshree earns meagre wages and there is no other support. Anupama aspires to be an IAS officer, as her father wished, and continue her pre-university education in the Science stream. Rajshree's younger son is in Class 8.

An elated Anupama said that she had been preparing for the SSLC examination from the commencement of the academic year. She studied for two hours in the morning before going to school and in the evening, after returning from school, would be busy with studies up to midnight.

"I was expecting to top the exams and have topped it," she said.

Anupama said that her father Srishail used to work at Renuka-Yallamma Devi temple at Savadatti and passed away a year ago, while her mother Rajshree works at M M Joshi Eye Hospital at Savadatti.

The topper said that as the financial situation of the family was not good she was not able to decide on going to college. "If the government or social organisations come forward to support me, I could think of getting admission in a good college."

"Apart from academics, I also took part in co-curricular activities," Anupama added.