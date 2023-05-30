Heavy rains lash Belagavi dist; 2 killed in lightning

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS ,
  • May 30 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 05:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Heavy pre-monsoon rains combined with gusty winds and thunders lashed different parts of the district on Tuesday. Two persons were killed in two different incidents of lightning strike in Athani taluk.

It rained heavily in Raibag, Bailhongal, Athani, Kagwad and Kittur. Strong winds blew away the roof sheets of a school in Ugar BK village of Kagwad taluk Rain waters gushed into houses at Biradi village of Raibag taluk.

In two separate incidents, two persons were struck dead by lightning in Athani taluk. Amul Jaisingh (24) was killed at Kakamari village. He was struck by lightning  while he was grazing sheep. Vittabai Kamkar (50) was killed at Desarahatti village while she was working in a farmland. 

