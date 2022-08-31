Miraculous escape for former Karnataka deputy CM

Miraculous escape for former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi

Savadi, who is a member of legislative council, was on the way to Athani from Gokak when the accident occurred

PTI
PTI, Belagavi,
  • Aug 31 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 22:14 ist
Laxman Savadi. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday had a narrow escape when his car fell into a ditch and overturned at Raibagh.

Savadi, who is a member of legislative council, was on the way to Athani from Gokak when the accident occurred, sources said.

A bike-rider came in front of the car. To avoid hitting the bike, its driver swerved the vehicle and it landed in the ditch and capsized.

The former minister and his driver escaped with minor injuries to the head and arm while his security guard man and another companion in the car were safe, the sources said.

