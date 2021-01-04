Weapons, deer antler seized during raid in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  Jan 04 2021
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 13:29 ist
Forest Department sleuths seizing weapons and other equipment used for hunting from the residence of accused Mohammad Alikhan at Nehru Nagar in Belagavi on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

Sleuths from Forest Department raided the residence of habitual offender Mohammad Alikhan at Nehru Nagar in Belagavi and recovered deer antler, a rifle used for shooting and other equipment for poaching on Monday. The accused, however, managed to give them a slip.

The Forest Department had arrested two habitual offenders on December 27 at Kulavalli forests near Kittur and two accused had managed to give a slip. 

During the raid, one deer antler, one 0.315 rifle, telescope, two knives, two torches used for installing on vehicles, two walkie-talkies, 26 live bullets, one binocular, seven fired bullet capsule and other equipment were seized.

The raid was led by Probationary Assistant Conservator of Forests Chandrashekhar Patil, Golihalli Range Forest Officer Srikant Kadolkar, Belagavi Range Forest Officer Shivanand Magdum and staff members. 

