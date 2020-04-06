'Volunteers should become warriors against COVID-19’

Minister for Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar called upon volunteers against COVID-19 to works like warriors.

“We should win the war against the COVID-19. Hence, volunteers should work like warriors,” he said.

He was speaking after viewing the Citro bio shield disinfection tunnel to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For the first time in India, the disinfection tunnel was prepared without any chemicals under the guidance of a special officer for the prevention of COVID-19 B N Varaprasad Reddy. The equipment will be helpful in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and there will be no side effects, the minister added.

Instead of Hypochlorite, Citro bio shield along with organic formulation is being used in the tunnel. The equipment will soon be introduced across the state, he said.

Minister visited the place in Hirebidanur where cases of COVID-19 were reported. He inquired the health of people who were under home quarantine at Minority Hostel and Atal Bihari Vajpayee hostel. He held meetings with taluk panchayat officials.

Zilla Panchayat president M B Chikkanarasimhaiah, MLA H N Shivashankara Reddy, COVID-19 District Special Prevention Officer B N Varaprasad Reddy, Taluk Special S G Nagesh, tahasildar M Rajanna, Commissioner G N Chalapathi, EO N Muniraju, DySP Ravishankar and others were present.