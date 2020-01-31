Watchman rapes girl at shelter home

A watchman has allegedly raped a girl at a shelter home in the city. The incident came to light two months later.

On the pretext of dropping the girl, a Class X student, to school, Siddayya took her to a secluded place and raped her, according to a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother with District Child Protection Cell in November last.

Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar has suspended Syed Pasha, the supervisor of the shelter home, and has recommended for disciplinary action against Child Protection Cell Officer Guruprasad.

A case was lodged at women’s police station by the Child Protection Cell on January 30. The police are on the lookout for the suspect.