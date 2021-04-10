What's allowed and not allowed during night curfew in Karnataka

To curb the spread of coronavirus, the Karnataka government has ordered night curfew in select cities of the state beginning today, April 10, and ending on April 20. The curfew order calls for a halt of public movement between 10 pm and 5 am.

The 'Corona Curfew' was announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday in seven cities — Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Bidar — and Manipal town.

What is allowed during the curfew:

— Essential services, movement of vehicles providing essential service, home delivery and e-commerce vehicles will be permitted.

— Factories and firms operating in the night hours are permitted to function, given the employees reach work before 10 pm.

— Passengers travelling to and from the airport, railway stations and bus stands can do so in auto-rickshaws and cabs by showing authentic tickets and boarding passes.

— Patients and others availing medical treatment and also those requiring medical attention are allowed.

What's not allowed:

— All public gatherings and meetings will be prohibited during the night curfew

— All commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants and other shops, will remain shut.

— The guidelines stated that those violating the curfew orders will be booked under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act (2005) along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts.