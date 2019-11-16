'Will make Hunsur a new district named after Urs'

BJP candidate for Hunsur Assembly bypolls A H Vishwanath, on Saturday, said, he will work to make Hunsur a district and name it after former chief minister D Devaraj Urs.

Speaking to reporters here Vishwanath said the people of the segment know what Vishwanath is.

“I have worked for the development of the constituency and the people will vote me to power,” he said.

Criticising Congress candidate H P Manjunath, Vishwanath said, Manjunath does not know what politics is. "What is the contribution of Manjunath, who was MLA for 10 years? He has no vision for the constituency," Vishwanath said.

He said, JD(S)-Congress coalition government collapsed because of lack of coordination among the party leaders. "JD(S) and Congress leaders are responsible for the fall of the coalition government. All 17 MLAs, who were disqualified, were humiliated and suffered injustice in the coalition government," he said.

Former MP C H Vijayashankar, who rejoined the BJP recently, said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has promised to make Vishwanath a minister.

"Vishwanath has all the opportunity to work for the district. He will be the district in-charge minister for the next three years," Vijayashankar said.