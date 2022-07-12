Will retire from politics if quota for SC/STs not hiked: Sriramulu

Transport and Tribal Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday that he would take political retirement, if it is not possible to fulfil his promise to increase reservation for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Speaking to reporters here, Sriramulu said, “It is true that I had promised an increase in the reservation for the SC communities to 17% and 7.5% for ST communities within 24 hours of coming to power. It has been delayed due to legal and technical hurdles. A report has been submitted and it will be discussed in the Cabinet. There will be good news soon”.

The Congress, which depended on the votes of SC/ST communities, has done nothing for them in the last 70 years.

Except for installing a statue of Valmiki on Vidhana Soudha premises, Congress has done nothing for them, he said.

Commenting on Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebrations in Davangere, he said, “Siddaramaiah will have to remain as ‘utsava murthy,’ after Siddaramotsava”.