'Will retire from politics if SC/ST quota not hiked'

Will retire from politics if quota for SC/STs not hiked: Sriramulu

Except for installing a statue of Valmiki on Vidhana Soudha premises, Congress has done nothing for them, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jul 12 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 23:20 ist

Transport and Tribal Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday that he would take political retirement, if it is not possible to fulfil his promise to increase reservation for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Speaking to reporters here, Sriramulu said, “It is true that I had promised an increase in the reservation for the SC communities to 17% and 7.5% for ST communities within 24 hours of coming to power. It has been delayed due to legal and technical hurdles. A report has been submitted and it will be discussed in the Cabinet. There will be good news soon”.

The Congress, which depended on the votes of SC/ST communities, has done nothing for them in the last 70 years.

Except for installing a statue of Valmiki on Vidhana Soudha premises, Congress has done nothing for them, he said.

Commenting on Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebrations in Davangere, he said, “Siddaramaiah will have to remain as ‘utsava murthy,’ after Siddaramotsava”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

B Sriramulu
Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes
Karnataka News
India News

What's Brewing

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push

Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on

20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

 