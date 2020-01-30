‘Will seek allocation of Rs 20k cr for Upper Krishna’

Will seek allocation of Rs 20k cr for Upper Krishna: Govind Karjol

  • Jan 30 2020, 22:46pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 00:17am ist

For implementing Stage III of Upper Krishna Project, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has sought Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to set aside Rs 20,000 crore in the upcoming budget for 2020-2021.

The project would ensure the implementation of 130 tmcft water allocated to Karnataka as per Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal award by increasing the Almatti dam height from 519.6 metres to 524.256 metres.

In order to speed up works for the project, Karjol has also urged the state to depute a team of 100 personnel, including rehabilitation officers and special land acquisition officers, as it would submerge 20 villages and 10 wards of Bagalkot, situated in the backwaters of Almatti.

 

