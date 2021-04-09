Woman, who tried to end life before minister's house, dies

The woman, who had attempted to end her life in front of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's house in the city, died on Friday.

After the suicide attempt, she was admitted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) for treatment. But she could respond to the treatment, police said.

Shridevi Veeranna Kammar from Garag in Dharwad taluk had come to Joshi's house seeking additional compensation for her house which was damaged in the previous year's rain, on April 7. But she tried to end her life by consuming poison.

In a suicide letter, she said the government had not given proper compensation to her. When she approached MLA Amrut Desai he asked her to approach Joshi. But Joshi was asking her to meet MLA Desai. In the letter, she said she was taking the extreme step at Joshi's house as she was dejected after visiting the MLA and the MP's houses.

She has also written that her husband Veeranna was also not feeling well. Therefore, she took the extreme step, the police added.