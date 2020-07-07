Work or face action, Karnataka tells 1,246 staffers deployed in contact tracing

Karnataka has drafted 1,246 government employees into the crucial task of contact tracing to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and they have been warned of action if they refuse to work.

These are Group A, B and C employees from various departments who have been asked to report to senior IAS officer V Manjula, who heads a task force on Covid-19 contact tracing.

In an order, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said additional human resources were required to strengthen contact tracing, which is “a very important part” of controlling the spread of Covid-19. “Any disobedience in following this order will attract punishment under Section 56 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other applicable laws,” he said.

According to an extract of Section 56 mentioned in the order, officials will face imprisonment of up to one year, unless they have obtained “written permission” of a superior official or other lawful excuse to not carry out work assigned to them under the Act.

